Northland Capmk Comments on Ooma, Inc.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ooma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ooma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OOMA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE OOMA opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 382.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 367,099 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ooma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 154,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ooma by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

