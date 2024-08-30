Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1678 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

