Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1678 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Novozymes A/S Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Novozymes A/S
