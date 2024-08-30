Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -898.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Read Our Latest Report on NTNX

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.