Nuwellis, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Nuwellis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuwellis’ current full-year earnings is ($11.56) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuwellis’ FY2028 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Nuwellis Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

