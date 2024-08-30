NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.3%.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock valued at $599,173,182 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.