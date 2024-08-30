NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.10.

NVDA opened at $117.59 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $17,273,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,553,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,914,477.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

