Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.81.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 62.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 155.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 31.9% in the second quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,016 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

