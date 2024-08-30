Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.22-3.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.220-3.300 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $86.90 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

