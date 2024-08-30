OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,073,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

