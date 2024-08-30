Oppenheimer Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $435.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.65.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $367.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

