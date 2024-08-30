Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Andrea Sutton Acquires 60,000 Shares

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Sutton acquired 60,000 shares of Perenti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$59,100.00 ($39,932.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92.

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

