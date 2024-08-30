Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.540 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.54 EPS.
Photronics Trading Up 3.5 %
PLAB stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. Photronics has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.16.
About Photronics
