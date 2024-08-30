Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.540 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.54 EPS.

PLAB stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. Photronics has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

