POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $65.01

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.01, but opened at $63.14. POSCO shares last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 11,976 shares.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

About POSCO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in POSCO by 16.8% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 105,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of POSCO by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.