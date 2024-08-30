POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $65.01

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.01, but opened at $63.14. POSCO shares last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 11,976 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.
