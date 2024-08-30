Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) EVP Sells $50,020.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $953,231.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PFC stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $892.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after buying an additional 48,257 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 61.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

