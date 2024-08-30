ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $20.17

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $19.41. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 2,423,810 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 582,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

