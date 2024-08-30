Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pure Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.