PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.50.

PVH opened at $96.89 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

