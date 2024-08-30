PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 10,839.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

