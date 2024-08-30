PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.55-11.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.800 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $96.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.54. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.