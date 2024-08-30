PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $96.89 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

