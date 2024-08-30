PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.800 EPS.
PVH Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $96.89 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.
PVH Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PVH
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Polestar Lives to Fight Another Day After Q2 Earnings
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why NVIDIA’s Earnings Point to a Bullish Future for Pure Storage
Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.