Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issued By Zacks Research

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LKQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after acquiring an additional 656,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after buying an additional 111,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after buying an additional 712,698 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

