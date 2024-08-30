Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Lifted by Zacks Research

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.33. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,812,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,681,132 in the last 90 days.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

