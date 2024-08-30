Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $78.24 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 18,100.0% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

