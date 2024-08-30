Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Increased by Analyst

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KSS. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

