Request Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Request has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $79.30 million and approximately $937,133.62 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.71 or 0.99986306 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10140602 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,219,407.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

