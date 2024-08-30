Robert J. Keady Sells 554 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $61,272.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $114.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

