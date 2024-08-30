Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,867,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,657,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,406 shares of company stock worth $24,060,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of HOOD opened at $20.17 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

