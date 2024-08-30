Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $32.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

Chewy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 128,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

