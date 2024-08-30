Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

NYSE RY opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $120.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

