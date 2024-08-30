Saga (SAGA) Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Saga has a market cap of $129.06 million and approximately $28.64 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,029,292,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,691,802 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

