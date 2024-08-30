Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.91.

Shares of CRM opened at $256.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

