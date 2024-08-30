Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.91.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.54. The firm has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,428,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $881,579,000 after purchasing an additional 292,912 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

