Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.91.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $256.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

