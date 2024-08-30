Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $316.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.91.

CRM opened at $256.91 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

