Salesforce’s (CRM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.91.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $256.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

