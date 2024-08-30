SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $17,255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SAP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $218.83 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $221.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.27. The company has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

