ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $49.48. Approximately 30,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 206,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $406,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $432,371.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $406,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $5,025,745. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after buying an additional 815,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 75.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 224,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 2,640.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

