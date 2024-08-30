Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

