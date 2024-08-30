Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $83.86 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

