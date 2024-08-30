Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $11,044,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

