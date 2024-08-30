Seele-N Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,578.94 or 0.99984618 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007653 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041208 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

