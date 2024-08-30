Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $228.0 million-$238.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.5 million. Semtech also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Semtech Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $43.53 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

