Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised Shopify to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.30.

NYSE SHOP opened at $73.29 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of -431.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

