Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Drops By 37.5%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Biotricity Price Performance

Shares of BTCY opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biotricity will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

