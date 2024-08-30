Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Decreases By 41.1%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

