Short Interest in Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Drops By 17.8%

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,113.0 days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
BUHPF stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.93.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile
