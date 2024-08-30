Short Interest in Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Drops By 17.8%

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,113.0 days.

Get Bumrungrad Hospital Public alerts:

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

BUHPF stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.