Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 45.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the July 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
BZLFY stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.
Bunzl Company Profile
