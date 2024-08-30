Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 45.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the July 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BZLFY stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

