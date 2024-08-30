Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Grows By 80.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Price Performance

CBUMY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. China National Building Material has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.90.

China National Building Material Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.