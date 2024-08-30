Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Increases By 109.5%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
