Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.